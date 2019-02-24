California Public Employees Retirement System Has Cut Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Holding by $399,258 as Stock Price Declined; As Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Valuation Declined, Visionary Asset Management Boosted Its Holding by $332,150

Visionary Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 10.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Visionary Asset Management Inc bought 6,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,041 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.42M, up from 61,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 4.36 million shares traded or 14.95% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has risen 7.94% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 06/03/2018 – BANGKOK — China’s land reclamation and militarization of islands in the South China Sea lacks transparency and is causing angst in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Vice Adm. Philip Saywer, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet. In a telephone briefing on Tuesday, one day after a U.S; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT COULD SEE $1B PROFIT IN OILSEEDS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ELEVATION MARGINS TO REMAIN ROBUST THROUGH THE YEAR; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS INTO 4 BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Four New Business Segments to Be Reflected in Fincl Results Beginning With 1Q; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS SEGMENTS TO FURTHER ACCELERATE GROWTH; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 25/05/2018 – ADM: HAS GLOBAL NETWORK TO HELP MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND; 24/04/2018 – Trump to nominate Adm. Harris as South Korea ambassador

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) by 6.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System sold 4,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,802 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.85M, down from 75,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $61.52. About 506,394 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 38.83% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.83% the S&P500.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $336,770 activity. CARGILL C KEITH bought $202,770 worth of stock.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $77.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 157,977 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $152.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 11,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown Forman Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold TCBI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.71 million shares or 7.15% less from 51.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.16% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Synovus Finance has invested 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Citigroup owns 5,630 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 0.2% or 6,746 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 15,683 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited holds 0.01% or 130,900 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.05% or 13,700 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr has 5,599 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 22,480 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 50,079 shares. Jacobs Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.29% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Ameritas Invest Prtn reported 14,832 shares. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.14% or 12,755 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Ls Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Visionary Asset Management Inc, which manages about $656.56M and $311.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 29,407 shares to 285,608 shares, valued at $10.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 39,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,190 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.48 million activity. Young Ray G also bought $99,429 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Wednesday, November 7. Stott John P also sold $130,000 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares. Taets Joseph D. sold $109,803 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Monday, August 27.