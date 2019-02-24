Cambium Learning Group Inc. (ABCD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Both Cambium Learning Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCD) and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) compete on a level playing field in the Education & Training Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Learning Group Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.20 12.04 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 1.39B 0.80 70.36M -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Learning Group Inc. 0.00% -530.8% 26.9% Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company -5.06% -18% -5.5%

Risk and Volatility

Cambium Learning Group Inc.’s -0.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 182.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s 0.59 beta is the reason why it is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cambium Learning Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambium Learning Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cambium Learning Group Inc. and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Learning Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Cambium Learning Group Inc. is $14.5, with potential upside of 0.14%. Meanwhile, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s average price target is $8, while its potential downside is -11.41%. The data provided earlier shows that Cambium Learning Group Inc. appears more favorable than Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.1% of Cambium Learning Group Inc. shares and 98.2% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company shares. About 69.19% of Cambium Learning Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cambium Learning Group Inc. 0% 0.35% 16.96% 34.2% 156.74% 154.93% Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company -6.33% 34.88% 56.64% 34.1% -4.41% 0.22%

For the past year Cambium Learning Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Cambium Learning Group Inc. beats Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company.

Cambium Learning Group, Inc. operates as an educational solutions and services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Learning A-Z, Voyager Sopris Learning, and ExploreLearning. The Learning A-Z segment provides preK-6 education technology. It operates subscription-based Websites, such as Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that offers online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts. The Voyager Sopris Learning segment provides technology, materials, and professional development services for educators to ensure students graduate prepared for college, career, and satisfaction in life after K-12. It also offers Kurzweil 3000, a reading, writing, and learning software for addressing language and literacy difficulties; and Kurzweil 1000, a scan and read software that makes printed or electronic text accessible to people who are blind or visually impaired. The ExploreLearning segment develops STEM-based curriculum tools to demonstrate practical applicability of math and science fields. Its products include Gizmos, a library of online simulations of math and science concepts in grades 3-12; and Reflex, an adaptive online solution for math fact fluency development for grades 2-8. The company sells its products to public school districts, private and charter schools, teachers, home school and parent consumers, and other companies through sales force, and e-commerce and Internet. Cambium Learning Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers. It primarily delivers kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) education content. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment offers various comprehensive curriculum programs that focus on reading, literature and language arts, mathematics, science, world languages, and social studies for the pre-K-12 market; and comprehensive intervention solutions for assisting English language learners, as well as products providing incremental instruction in a particular subject area. It also provides professional books and developmental resources to pre-K-12 teachers; and consulting services, such as learning resources that are supported with professional development in classroom assessment, digital implementation, teacher effectiveness, and high-impact leadership. In addition, this segment offers district and state level solutions focused on cognitive and formative assessment tools, and platform solutions; sells educational solutions; and provides early learning services. The Trade Publishing segment develops, markets, and sells consumer books in print and digital format, as well as licenses book rights to other publishers and electronic businesses. This segment provides a library of general interest, young readers, and reference materials, including adult and childrenÂ’s fiction and non-fiction books. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company serves approximately 50 million students in approximately 150 countries worldwide. The company was formerly known as HMH Holdings (Delaware), Inc. and changed its name to Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company in October 2013. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.