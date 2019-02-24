Camden National Corporation (CAC) and Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) and Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National Corporation 157.72M 4.52 53.07M 3.21 11.31 Webster Financial Corporation 1.15B 4.56 351.70M 3.73 14.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Camden National Corporation and Webster Financial Corporation. Webster Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Camden National Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National Corporation 33.65% 8.8% 0.9% Webster Financial Corporation 30.58% 12.8% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Camden National Corporation is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.7 beta. Webster Financial Corporation’s 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.03 beta.

Dividends

Camden National Corporation dividend pay is $1.15 per share with 2.53% dividend yield annually. The dividend yield for Webster Financial Corporation is 2.21% while its annual dividend payout is $1.25 per share.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Camden National Corporation and Webster Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Webster Financial Corporation 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively Webster Financial Corporation has an average target price of $65, with potential upside of 14.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Camden National Corporation and Webster Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.1% and 92.3%. Camden National Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Webster Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camden National Corporation -12.14% -12.23% -20.22% -20.57% -17.92% -13.77% Webster Financial Corporation -10.79% -10.29% -16.63% -19.34% -5.96% -4.42%

For the past year Webster Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Camden National Corporation

Summary

Webster Financial Corporation beats Camden National Corporation on 14 of the 15 factors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2017, it operated 175 banking centers and 350 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.