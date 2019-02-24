Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Decreased Holding in Global Pmts (GPN) by $393,700; Holderness Investments Company Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Upped by $418,320

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,202 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $790,000, down from 9,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 710,066 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 4.64% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN)

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 30.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 3,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,876 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.79M, up from 12,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 10.65 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video); 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 11/05/2018 – COM HEM HOLDING AB COMH.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 155 FROM SEK 138; 02/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 30/04/2018 – Indonesia Lifts Ban on JPMorgan as Government Bond Underwriter; 18/05/2018 – SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG SLHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 370 FROM SFR 350; 30/05/2018 – VODACOM MAY LOSE 1B RAND REV. AS CELL C MOVES TO MTN: JPMORGAN; 14/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Asset Management Expands Access to Alternative Investment Strategies to Individuals with iCapital Network

Holderness Investments Company, which manages about $115.47M and $222.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 2,841 shares to 4,564 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 699,029 are held by Becker Mngmt Inc. 3,038 are owned by West Chester Cap Advsr Incorporated. Exchange Mngmt stated it has 1.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 34,125 were reported by Prelude Cap. Goodwin Daniel L holds 4.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 76,550 shares. Founders Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Matthew 25 Mngmt reported 7.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 51,100 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd accumulated 1.03% or 943,766 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 41,633 shares. Columbia Asset holds 37,160 shares. 45,226 are owned by Dakota Wealth Mngmt. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability invested in 1.08 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Hennessy Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 23,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii reported 87,519 shares.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $4.86 million activity. 1,150 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $125,281 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. The insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. 5,831 shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY, worth $599,304 on Sunday, January 13. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 21 selling transactions for $13.63 million activity. Shares for $65,796 were sold by JACOBS WILLIAM I on Wednesday, November 14. $7.38 million worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was sold by Bready Cameron M on Wednesday, September 12. $90,216 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares were sold by SILBERSTEIN ALAN M. Another trade for 9,212 shares valued at $1.18M was made by Green David Lawrence on Thursday, September 13. On Tuesday, September 4 the insider Sacchi Guido Francesco sold $1.90 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold GPN shares while 152 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 147.41 million shares or 0.24% less from 147.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 298,359 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 12,981 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 1,160 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 10,097 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 87,300 shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 36,497 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) accumulated 13,271 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barometer Capital Mngmt has 39,000 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 56,679 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 4,390 shares. Pittenger And Anderson stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 87 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1,718 are owned by Raymond James Tru Na.