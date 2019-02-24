Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 1.20B 1.35 20.90M -0.24 0.00 Lazard Ltd 2.83B 1.52 527.12M 5.98 5.87

Table 1 demonstrates Cannae Holdings Inc. and Lazard Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. -1.74% -2.2% -1.7% Lazard Ltd 18.63% 30.6% 7%

Volatility & Risk

Cannae Holdings Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Competitively, Lazard Ltd’s 81.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Dividends

The dividend yield for Lazard Ltd is 4.74% while its annual dividend payout is $1.73 per share. No dividend is paid out by Cannae Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cannae Holdings Inc. and Lazard Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lazard Ltd 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Lazard Ltd has an average price target of $49, with potential upside of 34.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cannae Holdings Inc. and Lazard Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 73.9% respectively. 5.8% are Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Lazard Ltd shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. -2.47% -6.85% -14.36% -16.09% 0.18% -0.18% Lazard Ltd -12.59% -15.98% -24.07% -33.89% -28.81% -31.56%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Lazard Ltd

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors Lazard Ltd beats Cannae Holdings Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.