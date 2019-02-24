Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Upped Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) as Stock Declined; C T S (CTS) Stock Value Declined While Tributary Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in C T S Corp (CTS) by 34.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 109,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,300 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.28M, down from 321,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in C T S Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 128,566 shares traded. CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) has risen 4.30% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CTS News: 26/04/2018 – CTS Corp 1Q EPS 34c; 18/05/2018 – CTS Corporation Announces Retirement of Director Walter Catlow; 26/04/2018 – CTS CORP CTS.N – MANAGEMENT REAFFIRMS ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR FY18; 22/03/2018 – CTS EVENTIM EVDG.DE DIVIDEND 0.59 EUR/SHR; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs; 22/03/2018 – CTS International Logistics Falls 7.1% to Lowest in Six Weeks; 17/05/2018 – CTS Corporation Declares A Dividend; 23/04/2018 – MAPLETREE INDUSTRIAL 4Q DPU 2.95 SING CENTS VS 2.88 CTS YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS CTS LABS PREVIOUSLY UNKNOWN TO CO; 22/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA: CTS EVENTIM ACHIEVES RECORD RESULTS IN 2017, EXCEEDS ONE BILLION EURO IN REVENUES FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 5,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,409 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.61M, up from 40,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $192.39. About 3.32 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $676.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,492 shares to 37,131 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 5,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,832 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Since November 14, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $22.20 million activity. $2.32 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares were sold by Campbell Ann Marie. Kadre Manuel also bought $354,960 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares. $21.17 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was sold by Menear Craig A. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $42,405 was made by Hewett Wayne M. on Wednesday, November 21. 7,203 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares with value of $1.28 million were sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn.

More important recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Pros And Cons – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) – Port Report: China And U.S. Trade War Aside, Port Tampa Bay Looks To Asia For Growth – Benzinga”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Mngmt invested 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nadler Grp Inc Incorporated Inc accumulated 2,596 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 1.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Page Arthur B reported 18,780 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc stated it has 113,282 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Opus Group Lc has 0.28% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) has 0.95% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cincinnati Casualty has 1.19% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,000 shares. Capwealth Limited Company has invested 2.66% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Dallas Securities invested 0.77% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Court Place Limited Liability Com holds 23,967 shares. Asset Mngmt One Commerce reported 1.95 million shares stake. Overbrook Mgmt has 1,675 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Old National Bancshares In has 0.97% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.92, from 1.92 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 14 investors sold CTS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 30.64 million shares or 1.89% less from 31.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 0.01% or 514,560 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Ativo Management Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 32,010 shares. Cardinal Cap Management Ltd Liability Ct invested in 0.91% or 914,855 shares. Gabelli And Advisers Incorporated accumulated 6,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Huntington Bank accumulated 197 shares. Moreover, Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & has 0.01% invested in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) for 983 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has 480 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research holds 0.01% or 61,553 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 28,925 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS). Aperio Group Inc reported 10,689 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group holds 0% or 24,921 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “CTS Corp. (CTS) Misses Q4 EPS by 1c, Revenues Beat; Offers FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on February 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CTS Corporation Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CTS Corporation Declares a Dividend NYSE:CTS – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CTS to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CTS Corporation Board of Directors Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program and Declares a Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.