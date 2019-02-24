Capital Fund Management Sa Trimmed Dun & Bradstreet Corp/The (DNB) Position by $6.40 Million; Stock Price Rose; Acadian Asset Management Has Lowered Cme Group (CME) Position as Shares Rose

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 8,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 532 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $91,000, down from 8,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $178.06. About 1.35M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 28.18% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – Russia says will give sanction-hit Rusal short-term liquidity; 15/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 14; 15/03/2018 – CME-NEX DELIBERATIONS ONGOING, MAY NOT LEAD TO A DEAL; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS LONDON WILL BE EUROPEAN HEADQUARTER OF COMBINED CO- CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 17/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, FIRMER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 14/03/2018 – UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; Petropavlovsk’s Largest Shareholder Backs Removal of Directors; 23/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, POSITIONING AHEAD OF FRIDAY’S USDA MONTHLY CATTLE REPORT -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Corp/The (DNB) by 80.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 45,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 10,904 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.55M, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Dun & Bradstreet Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $144.95 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 3.15M shares traded or 418.85% up from the average. The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (NYSE:DNB) has risen 18.35% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DNB News: 21/03/2018 – Strategic Health Services LLC d/b/a Palm Medical Centers, an MBF Healthcare Partners Portfolio Company, Announces the; 28/03/2018 – DB’S CRYAN: EXPECT FURTHER POS. DEVELOPMENTS W/ PCB MERGER; 05/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Jorge Ortiz-Leyva, d/b/a/ J D Express; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in Dun & Bradstreet; 27/04/2018 – DNB: NORNE SECURITIES RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO NOK 180 FROM NOK 163; 21/03/2018 – NEXT BIOMETRICS RETAINS CARNEGIE, DNB FOR PLACEMENT; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 08/03/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 149 FROM NOK 143; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–D/B Upgrade Cath Labs Nashville VA Medical Center – 36C24918R0287; 30/05/2018 – DUTCH MINFIN SAYS NICOLE STOLK APPOINTED AT DNB

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Golden Rules From One Of History’s Greatest Stock Pickers – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 02/04/2019: CME,BLK,KKR,RF,DB – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: H & R Block, Western Digital and Intercontinental Exchange – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: United Parcel, Morgan Stanley, CME, Williams and Enbridge – Nasdaq” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CME’s Q4 profits from market volatility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold CME shares while 249 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 272.58 million shares or 1.52% more from 268.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 167,057 were reported by Franklin Street Advsrs Nc. Moreover, North Star Asset Mgmt has 0.11% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 8,330 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 11,545 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 30,335 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv owns 24,908 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Company stated it has 0.1% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Canandaigua Natl Fincl Bank owns 0.07% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,180 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd owns 180 shares. 22,823 are held by Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Llc. Stifel has invested 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs invested in 484,261 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Fred Alger Mgmt has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 26,125 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 4,000 shares. Moreover, Altfest L J Inc has 0.11% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,200 shares.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $14.17 million activity. GEPSMAN MARTIN J had sold 300 shares worth $51,689 on Thursday, September 13. On Tuesday, September 4 the insider Piell Hilda Harris sold $319,025. Tobin Jack J also sold $1.37M worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares. 10,000 shares valued at $1.89 million were sold by DUFFY TERRENCE A on Friday, November 23. $513,660 worth of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) was sold by Carey Charles P. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider Tully Sean sold $2.59M.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $24.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 213,459 shares to 356,244 shares, valued at $39.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 92,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP).