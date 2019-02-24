Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

This is a contrast between Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) and Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial Corporation 22.22B 1.71 5.72B 11.13 7.41 Total System Services Inc. 4.03B 4.25 576.66M 2.97 28.76

In table 1 we can see Capital One Financial Corporation and Total System Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Total System Services Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Capital One Financial Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Capital One Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Total System Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial Corporation 25.74% 7% 1% Total System Services Inc. 14.31% 23.8% 8.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.25 beta indicates that Capital One Financial Corporation is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Total System Services Inc.’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.2 beta.

Dividends

Capital One Financial Corporation pays out $1.6 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 1.95%. Total System Services Inc. has an annual dividend pay of $0.52 per share while its annual dividend yield is 0.56%.

Analyst Recommendations

Capital One Financial Corporation and Total System Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial Corporation 0 3 5 2.63 Total System Services Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Capital One Financial Corporation’s upside potential is 31.42% at a $106.71 consensus target price. Total System Services Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $104.6 consensus target price and a 11.53% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Capital One Financial Corporation looks more robust than Total System Services Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 79.9% of Total System Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Capital One Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Total System Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital One Financial Corporation -8.06% -8.94% -16.27% -14.35% -13.27% -17.2% Total System Services Inc. -2.28% -8.16% -13.65% -1.31% 12.45% 7.95%

For the past year Capital One Financial Corporation has -17.2% weaker performance while Total System Services Inc. has 7.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Capital One Financial Corporation beats Total System Services Inc. on 10 of the 17 factors.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. The company offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the account's transactions. It also provides fraud management services to monitor the unauthorized use of accounts; fraud detection systems for identifying fraudulent transactions; and other services, such as customized communication services to cardholders, and information verification services associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. In addition, the company offers processing services, acquiring solutions, related systems, and integrated support services, which include processing various payment forms, such as credit, debit, prepaid, electronic benefit transfer, and electronic check; authorization and capture of transactions; clearing and settlement of transactions; information reporting services related to transactions; merchant billing services; and point-of-sale equipment sales and service. Further, it provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards and payroll cards, as well as alternative financial services to underbanked and other consumers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.