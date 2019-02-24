Capital Planning Advisors Has Raised Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $393,870 as Share Value Declined; As Transcanada (TRP) Stock Declined, Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Increased by $433,000 Its Position

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 10,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 614,950 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.83 million, up from 604,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 2.67M shares traded or 62.68% up from the average. TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has declined 19.90% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – INCREASE IN OVERALL COMPARABLE EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCREASED DUE TO HIGHER VOLUMES ON KEYSTONE PIPELINE SYSTEM, AMONG OTHERS; 03/05/2018 – REMAINING PRESSURE RESTRICTIONS ON TRANSCANADA’S KEYSTONE OIL PIPELINE LIFTED ON MAY 1 BY PHMSA – SPOKESMAN; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA TO INVEST IN OIL & GAS LINES OVER DECADE; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q REV. C$3.42B, EST. C$3.21B; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD IS WORKING TO FINALIZE SCOPE OF EXPANSION FACILITIES TO MEET SERVICE REQUIREMENTS RESULTING FROM OPEN SEASON; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REVIEWING DETAILS OF FERC ACTIONS; 20/04/2018 – TransCanada files for new short-term committed rates for MarketLink shippers; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA: OPEN SEASON CLOSED MARCH 15, WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 20.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 3,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.33 million, up from 16,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $106.27. About 2.73M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $488.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 7,095 shares to 197,350 shares, valued at $15.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $923,235 activity. Shares for $880,200 were bought by ROGERS BRIAN C on Friday, November 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.