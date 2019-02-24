Capitol Investment Corp. IV (CIC) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) Contrasting side by side

Since Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Investment Corp. IV N/A 0.00 1.29M -0.11 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Forum Merger II Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Capitol Investment Corp. IV and Forum Merger II Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.61% and 54.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.2% 0.5% 1.32% 2.56% 0% 3.31% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.41% 0.41% 0% 0% 0% 1.25%

For the past year Capitol Investment Corp. IV has stronger performance than Forum Merger II Corporation

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Forum Merger II Corporation beats Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.