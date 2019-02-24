Capstone Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake in Dish Network (Put) (DISH) as Stock Price Declined; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Autus Asset Management Cut Stake

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (DISH) by 84.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $422,000, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 4.82% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.82. About 3.71 million shares traded or 6.33% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has declined 34.67% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 1,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,930 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.33 million, down from 69,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina as a potential site for its new campus; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES ‘SCHOOLWORK’ IPAD APP FOR SCHOOLS; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sp; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 25/04/2018 – Novartis’ digital drive continues with eye-disease app

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.20, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 36 investors sold DISH shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.76 million shares or 0.04% less from 217.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 377,552 are held by Asset Mgmt One Communication Limited. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 23,410 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The California-based Lpl Fincl Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Taconic Capital Advisors Lp accumulated 0.08% or 13,000 shares. Regions Corp accumulated 0.01% or 28,789 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 93,415 shares. King Luther Management holds 0.04% or 144,832 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 40,446 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 36,404 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.1% or 764,963 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon owns 2.40M shares. Aviva Plc owns 106,543 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). First Trust Advsrs LP has 0.05% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $8.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 11,948 shares to 13,548 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since September 10, 2018, it had 23 buys, and 0 insider sales for $9.65 million activity.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $603.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,136 shares to 30,645 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 53,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Rench Wealth Management has 6.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,042 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 1.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vestor Ltd Liability Com holds 82,369 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc reported 191,942 shares. Ipg Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 104,614 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,212 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Chilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc owns 76,674 shares. Old National Comml Bank In stated it has 153,848 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 134,865 shares. Equitec Specialists Lc owns 2,900 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap stated it has 2.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 13,507 were accumulated by Palouse Mgmt Inc. Addison Capital holds 1.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 7,158 shares.