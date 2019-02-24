Capstone Investment Advisors Upped Its Blackrock (BLK) Holding by $3.26 Million; Stock Value Declined; Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Shareholder Rutabaga Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $4.80 Million as Market Value Rose

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) by 375.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 368,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 466,987 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.40M, up from 98,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Geospace Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.44M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 31,244 shares traded. Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) has declined 4.51% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GEOS News: 07/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES 2Q REV. $19.2M; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC-CALLED FOR REPLACEMENT OF MANAGEMENT OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES, EXPLORATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH INVESTMENT BANK; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC- CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL, FOR CAUSE, OF RICK WHEELER, CEO AND TOM MCENTIRE, CFO OF GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Loss/Shr 36c; 21/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Rescues Abandoned ONE20 ELD Users; 21/04/2018 – DJ Geospace Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEOS); 23/05/2018 – GeoSpace Labs Ready to Save ONE20 ELD Fleets; 03/04/2018 – LEMELSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC REPORTS 8.4 PCT STAKE IN GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP AS OF FEB 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Geospace Technologies 2Q Rev $19.2M

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 3461% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,122 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.36M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $436.72. About 400,264 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 23.25% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Operating Income $1.38 Billion; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – PUBLISHED ITS RESPONSE TO RECENT INQUIRIES IT HAS RECEIVED FROM BLACKROCK INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP GROUP; 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Total Voting Rights; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2017 Adjusted EPS to $22.49 From $22.60; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 20/03/2018 – Price wars heat up as Lyxor launches low cost ETFs in Europe; 20/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Portfolio Update; 09/04/2018 – Larry Fink identifies China as a a critical BlackRock priority; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Circular and Notice of General Meeting; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says investors should never try to market time and always be in invested

More notable recent Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Geospace Technologies’ (GEOS) CEO Rick Wheeler on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Geospace Technologies Corporation Acquires OptoSeis® Fiber Optic Technology – Business Wire” published on November 13, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Geospace Technologies Corporation 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2017.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $436.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umh Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 26,831 shares to 381,809 shares, valued at $5.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. by 367,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Columbus Mckinnon N Y Com (NASDAQ:CMCO).

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Active U.S. equity funds beat passive for first time in 5 years: Morningstar – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock: Strong Growth, But Sensitive To The Economy – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Activision Blizzard, Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI), BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Banks And Info Tech Lead Way In Sharp Rally Amid Hopes For Geopolitical Progress – Benzinga” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackRock, KKR to invest $4B-$5B in Abu Dhabi pipeline unit – FT – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock Income Trust: A Lower Risk Mortgage Bond CEF – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold BLK shares while 340 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 125.14 million shares or 1.77% less from 127.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. B And T Dba Alpha has invested 0.98% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 179,628 shares. Mawer Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.15% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Cim Mangement invested in 760 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Savant Capital Limited Com stated it has 1,115 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hartford Investment Mgmt has 0.21% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Bright Rock Lc holds 1.23% or 8,015 shares. Associated Banc has invested 1.32% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). First Citizens Financial Bank And Trust invested in 1,146 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mitchell Capital Mngmt invested 0.23% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Cap Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 83,815 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks invested in 50,603 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.08% or 19,159 shares. Private Asset Management holds 0.28% or 3,812 shares.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $8.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 81,700 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc (Call) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).