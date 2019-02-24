Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) Contrasting side by side

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 7.94M 84.25 67.54M -1.18 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 15.57M -3.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. -850.63% -70.8% -50.9% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -135% -86.8%

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.93 and it happens to be 193.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.09 beta.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 4.9 and 4.9. Competitively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 33.75% and an $22.67 average target price.

The shares of both Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.2% and 23.2% respectively. About 2.9% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -12.93% -19.69% -21.56% -3.12% 21.12% 29.33% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. -14.04% -28.5% -56.03% -74.33% -75.32% -76.78%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.