CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 23.25M -0.30 0.00 Celyad SA N/A 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celyad SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celyad SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -30.7% -28.7% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celyad SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Celyad SA 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 92.84% for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $7. Competitively the average price target of Celyad SA is $46, which is potential 119.26% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Celyad SA seems more appealing than CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors at 20.7% and 6.5% respectively. About 9.2% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.09% of Celyad SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.93% 2.9% -42.65% -36.17% 18.9% 20% Celyad SA -23.03% -23.45% -24.69% -27.96% -49.88% -51.16%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Celyad SA had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Celyad SA beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.