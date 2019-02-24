Cass Information Systems (CASS) to pay $0.26 on Mar 15, 2019; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Lowered By $3.85 Million Its Korn Ferry Intl (KFY) Position

Cass Information Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASS) is expected to pay $0.26 on Mar 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:CASS) shareholders before Mar 4, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Cass Information Systems Inc’s current price of $53.19 translates into 0.49% yield. Cass Information Systems Inc’s dividend has Mar 5, 2019 as record date. Jan 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 40,967 shares traded. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) has risen 4.44% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 16/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q EPS 65c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cass Information Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASS); 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Enh Rating To Central Cass Psd 17, Nd’s Certificates Of Indebtedness; 20/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Pagel: More money for road improvements headed to Berrien, Cass counties; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Cass Information; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 ENH rating to Central Cass PSD 17, ND’s Certificates of lndebtedness; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems Raises Dividend to 26c Vs. 24c; 16/03/2018 – Cass Information Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: STATE TOURNAMENT: Crusaders down Cass Lake-Bena to take third place

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased Korn Ferry Intl (KFY) stake by 51.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 78,534 shares as Korn Ferry Intl (KFY)’s stock declined 15.01%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 73,892 shares with $3.64M value, down from 152,426 last quarter. Korn Ferry Intl now has $2.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.89. About 129,304 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has risen 4.83% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 01/05/2018 – Don Lowman Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and North American Leader, Executive Pay & Governance; 12/04/2018 – Korn Ferry CMO Survey: More than Half of Marketers Say They Can’t Make Direct Correlation Between Marketing Efforts and the Bottom Line; 29/05/2018 – Don’t Go! More than 90 Percent of Professionals Say Retention of New Hires Is an Issue, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 30/05/2018 – Performance Pays: CEOs See Highest Compensation Increases Since the Recession, According to New Korn Ferry Study; 06/03/2018 – KORN FERRY SEES 4Q FEE REV. $448M-$462M, EST. $436.7M; 06/04/2018 – SoFi Partners with Korn Ferry to Offer New Career Tools to Members; 27/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 06/03/2018 – Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 22/03/2018 – Korn Ferry’s Michael Hyter Named as One of `The Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America’; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q EPS 48c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold KFY shares while 72 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 48.38 million shares or 2.38% less from 49.57 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 214,990 are held by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) or 10,958 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability owns 516,467 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hbk Invs Lp invested in 0% or 4,285 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 73,840 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 155,165 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.01% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). 28,050 are owned by Curbstone Fin Management. Bancorp Of America De has 0% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 371,496 shares. Michigan-based Seizert Cap Partners Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Moreover, Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.23% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 1.00 million shares. American Century accumulated 148,359 shares. Opus Group Inc Lc accumulated 34,287 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested 0% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 236,200 shares to 342,600 valued at $36.76 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Andeavor stake by 16,800 shares and now owns 178,697 shares. Liberty Media Corp Delaware was raised too.

Analysts await Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KFY’s profit will be $45.91 million for 15.09 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Korn Ferry for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company has market cap of $784.41 million. It operates through two divisions, Information Services and Banking Services. It has a 26.2 P/E ratio. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company has market cap of $784.41 million. It operates through two divisions, Information Services and Banking Services. It has a 26.2 P/E ratio. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.