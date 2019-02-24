Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

As Application Software companies, Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 150.91M 3.04 46.49M -0.73 0.00 ePlus inc. 1.37B 0.92 57.04M 4.09 18.47

Table 1 highlights Castlight Health Inc. and ePlus inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. -30.81% -22.1% -16.6% ePlus inc. 4.16% 15% 7.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.11 shows that Castlight Health Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ePlus inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Castlight Health Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, ePlus inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Castlight Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ePlus inc.

Analyst Ratings

Castlight Health Inc. and ePlus inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ePlus inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, ePlus inc.’s average price target is $96, while its potential upside is 4.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.6% of Castlight Health Inc. shares and 93.4% of ePlus inc. shares. About 1.8% of Castlight Health Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of ePlus inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -6.51% -5.43% -15.86% -34.93% -36.62% -34.93% ePlus inc. -7.6% -14.12% -26.62% -18.64% -0.41% 0.45%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc. has -34.93% weaker performance while ePlus inc. has 0.45% stronger performance.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Castlight Health Inc.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.