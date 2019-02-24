Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stryker (SYK) Holding; PROTALEX (PRTX) Shorts Decreased By 50%

PROTALEX INC (OTCMKTS:PRTX) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. PRTX’s SI was 100 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 200 shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 0 days are for PROTALEX INC (OTCMKTS:PRTX)’s short sellers to cover PRTX’s short positions. It closed at $0.0545 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased Stryker Corp (SYK) stake by 70.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 11,810 shares as Stryker Corp (SYK)’s stock rose 0.49%. The Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc holds 4,910 shares with $873,000 value, down from 16,720 last quarter. Stryker Corp now has $70.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $188.67. About 813,101 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 13.28% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. Femoral Canal Pressurizer without Hub, Medium, Blue, Product Number:; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 29/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ and Joint Health Education to Houston Open; 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R

More news for Protalex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRTX) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Important Data For Protalex PRTX-100 Nears – Seeking Alpha” on December 27, 2013. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Protalex To Start Phase 1/2 Trial With PRTX-100 In Patients With ITP – Seeking Alpha” and published on April 06, 2015 is yet another important article.

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of a class of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.58 million. The firm targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis , immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is PRTX-100, a formulation of a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $14.18 million activity. Berry William E Jr sold $284,189 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Monday, November 5. Doliveux Roch bought 46 shares worth $8,154. $1.68M worth of stock was sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 2,361 shares valued at $404,289 was sold by Sagar Bijoy. Shares for $31,819 were sold by Fink M Kathryn on Monday, February 4. The insider Owen Katherine Ann sold $6.32 million. The insider Hutchinson Michael Damon sold $2.89 million.

Among 8 analysts covering Stryker (NYSE:SYK), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Stryker had 9 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, January 2. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, January 2. Citigroup maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Thursday, November 15 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform” on Wednesday, January 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 32 investors sold SYK shares while 354 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 265.65 million shares or 1.33% less from 269.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blue Chip holds 0.1% or 2,274 shares. Nbt Comml Bank N A New York reported 0.11% stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd reported 29,225 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.07% stake. Norris Perne French Llp Mi reported 16,676 shares. Toth Financial Advisory stated it has 2.55% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Vanguard Group Inc owns 25.48 million shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Bank The reported 39,926 shares. Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 0.8% or 349,854 shares. Moreno Evelyn V has invested 2.91% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Hilton Capital Limited Liability reported 140 shares stake. Coastline Tru has 0.03% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,350 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 28,721 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Liability holds 5.53% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 46,810 shares.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) stake by 20,178 shares to 520,169 valued at $12.54M in 2018Q3. It also upped Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) stake by 11,322 shares and now owns 202,221 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.