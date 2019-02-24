Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holder Clarivest Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding; Wright Investors Service Lowered Stake in Aflac (AFL) as Market Valuation Declined

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 37.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 163,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,908 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.16M, down from 433,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $138.68. About 3.49M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 08/05/2018 – CAT RESOURCE INDUSTRIES GROUP PRESIDENT DENISE JOHNSON SPEAKS; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 35.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 7,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,898 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $655,000, down from 21,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has declined 2.12% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.47 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $93,030 was sold by JOHNSON DOUGLAS WAYNE. Another trade for 1,129 shares valued at $49,647 was made by Williams Richard JR on Thursday, December 20. Koide Masatoshi had sold 27,120 shares worth $1.29M on Monday, February 4. MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L sold $69,574 worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Tuesday, September 11. $1.82M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was sold by LAKE CHARLES D II.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $273.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 23,966 shares to 29,890 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AFL shares while 291 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 482.13 million shares or 1.89% less from 491.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Lc invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). M&R Mgmt holds 0.22% or 21,254 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has 0.04% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Maryland-based Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Zacks Invest Mngmt accumulated 944,511 shares. Pension Ser holds 878,998 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd holds 0.14% or 560,364 shares in its portfolio. Busey has invested 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 390,468 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru owns 649,925 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. First Merchants has 35,808 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 300 shares. 55,261 were reported by Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri. 268 are held by Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $5.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 53,100 shares to 118,700 shares, valued at $5.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 50,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $5.28 million activity. De Lange Bob also bought $124,826 worth of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares.