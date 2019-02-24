Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

As Application Software companies, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 746.40M 9.04 37.60M -0.28 0.00 Veritone Inc. 19.60M 5.21 56.11M -3.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Veritone Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Veritone Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. -5.04% 0% 0% Veritone Inc. -286.28% -86.6% -55.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Veritone Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Veritone Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and Veritone Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 36% respectively. 0.1% are Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.9% of Veritone Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. -6.33% -4.25% 0.13% 2.99% 0% 20.41% Veritone Inc. 16.67% -8.07% -33.51% -68.11% -68.08% -70.28%

For the past year Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 20.41% stronger performance while Veritone Inc. has -70.28% weaker performance.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Veritone Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.