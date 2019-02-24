Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

As Biotechnology companies, Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Champions Oncology Inc. 22.92M 4.43 N/A -0.04 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 105.25 62.66M -2.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Champions Oncology Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -88.3% -4.3% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -68.4% -60.4%

Volatility and Risk

Champions Oncology Inc. has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.22 beta and it is 122.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Champions Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Champions Oncology Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 391.23% and its consensus target price is $14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares and 44.4% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 17.7% are Champions Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Champions Oncology Inc. -21.86% -34.48% 20% 77.1% 161.21% 155.15% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.51% -28.7% -29.39% -57.51% -57.51% -61.14%

For the past year Champions Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Champions Oncology Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.