Chesapeake Asset Management Raised Its Stake in Ansys (ANSS) as Stock Value Declined; Montrusco Bolton Investments Lowered Its Methanex (MEOH) Holding by $1.61 Million as Stock Declined

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 30.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 1,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34 million, up from 5,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $175.48. About 329,856 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 5.52% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – ANSYS SEES 2Q ADJ REV $272.0M TO $292.0M, EST. $291.2M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (MEOH) by 31.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 20,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,142 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.56 million, down from 65,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Methanex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $58.64. About 252,478 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 0.30% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $5.22 million activity. $1.17M worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was sold by MAHONEY RICHARD S. on Thursday, January 3. The insider Gopal Ajei sold 9,609 shares worth $1.79 million. On Monday, February 11 the insider THURK MICHAEL sold $601,060. SCHERER BARBARA VAUGHN had sold 2,454 shares worth $461,327.

