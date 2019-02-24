Chicago Equity Partners Raised Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Holding; Holder Hendershot Investments Has Lifted United Technologies (UTX) Holding

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 4,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,170 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.43 million, up from 49,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $127.77. About 3.16 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 113.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 10,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.77% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 20,005 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.67 million, up from 9,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $145.08. About 185,416 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 11.92% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Gross Premiums Written $1.2 Billion; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 05/03/2018 RenaissanceRe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25 million worth of stock. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 123,210 were accumulated by Cambridge Invest Research Inc. Shufro Rose And Lc holds 0.04% or 2,737 shares. Stanley holds 0.72% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 21,039 shares. Boston accumulated 0.24% or 39,830 shares. Financial Architects Inc accumulated 3,742 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 49,300 shares. Schnieders Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rhode Island-based Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri has invested 0.63% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wealthtrust, Alabama-based fund reported 155 shares. Cipher L P, New York-based fund reported 29,904 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 9,295 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati Casualty holds 4.61% or 40,000 shares. American Rech & invested in 18,435 shares. Barnett & Inc reported 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cim Mangement reported 4,525 shares.

More important recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE scores $517M Army helicopter contract – Seeking Alpha” on February 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within United Technologies, Summit Hotel Properties, Immunomedics, PriceSmart, American Assets Trust, and Semtech â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire”, Benzinga.com published: “Aerospace ETF Hits The Afterburners (NYSE:DFEN)(NYSE:BA)(NYSE:UTX) – Benzinga” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Daniel Loeb Parts Ways With United Technologies in 4th Quarter – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 19 investors sold RNR shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.37 million shares or 0.93% more from 37.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Monarch Prtn Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.24% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.04% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 28,589 shares. Franklin Res invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Principal invested in 179,977 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 62,109 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 17,510 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 15,872 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Toronto Dominion Bankshares, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,370 shares. Tdam Usa reported 6,430 shares. Estabrook Mgmt accumulated 20,234 shares. Prospector Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested in 180,754 shares. Moon Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Huntington Commercial Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 31 shares.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.76 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $2.66M was made by Paradine Jonathan on Monday, December 31.

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RenaissanceRe Continues To Do Things Its Own Way – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RenaissanceRe declares $0.34 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For January 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RenaissanceRe Holdings: This 5.75% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) CEO Kevin O’Donnell on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $3.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 30,020 shares to 256,943 shares, valued at $5.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 97,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,965 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).