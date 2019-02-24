China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

We will be comparing the differences between China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 442.06M 7.19 66.32M 3.12 24.43 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 23.37M 10.40 49.17M -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 15.00% 6.1% 4.9% Sutro Biopharma Inc. -210.40% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are 10.7 and 8.9. Competitively, Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a 3.96% upside potential and a consensus target price of $84.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.8% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 38.87%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. -7.11% 8.86% -7.26% -7.68% -2.83% -3.25% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 14.01% -8% 0% 0% 0% -21.32%

For the past year China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.