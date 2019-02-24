ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

As Biotechnology businesses, ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChromaDex Corporation 30.02M 7.05 33.92M -0.63 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 164.21M 16.86 332.51M -12.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see ChromaDex Corporation and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ChromaDex Corporation and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChromaDex Corporation -112.99% -77.8% -61.9% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -202.49% -644.1% -65.2%

Risk and Volatility

ChromaDex Corporation is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.26. In other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of -1 which is 200.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ChromaDex Corporation are 3.2 and 2.7. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6 and 6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ChromaDex Corporation and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 12 2.80

On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 79.19% and its average target price is $167.27.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both ChromaDex Corporation and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.7% and 65.1% respectively. About 2.3% of ChromaDex Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.3% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ChromaDex Corporation -19.72% -22.97% -25.59% -25.39% -54.4% -51.53% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -7.4% -7.2% 39.22% 72.45% 81.43%

For the past year ChromaDex Corporation had bearish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ChromaDex Corporation beats on 6 of the 11 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.