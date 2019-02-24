Chubb Limited (CB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb Limited 32.68B 1.90 3.96B 10.01 13.01 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 228.68M 0.45 37.59M -2.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Chubb Limited and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb Limited 12.12% 10.1% 3.1% Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. -16.44% -39.6% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

Chubb Limited has a beta of 1.04 and its 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1 beta.

Dividends

Chubb Limited pays out its dividends annually at $2.9 per share and 2.15% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chubb Limited and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb Limited 1 0 4 2.80 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chubb Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 9.14% and an $146.8 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chubb Limited and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.1% and 77.5% respectively. 0.5% are Chubb Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chubb Limited -2.62% -1.1% -3.85% -2.08% -12.85% -10.87% Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. -0.96% -17.04% -7.96% -21.94% -50.4% -54.99%

For the past year Chubb Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Chubb Limited beats Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The companyÂ’s North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workersÂ’ compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine and construction risk, environmental and cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s North America Agricultural Insurance segment provides multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment offers coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty, and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines. The companyÂ’s Global Reinsurance segment provides traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment offers protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016 as a result of its acquisition of The Chubb Corporation. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.