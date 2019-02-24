Cibc Asset Management Has Boosted Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Position; 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Has 2.67 Sentiment

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 60.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cibc Asset Management Inc acquired 20,366 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock declined 13.88%. The Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 53,879 shares with $9.39M value, up from 33,513 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $24.23B valuation. The stock increased 4.39% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $142.13. About 2.65 million shares traded or 42.18% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 8.88% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS

1347 Property Insurance Holdings (PIH) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 1.42, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 8 funds increased and opened new positions, while 3 reduced and sold their stakes in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings. The funds in our database now have: 386,870 shares, up from 364,639 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding 1347 Property Insurance Holdings in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

More important recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “3 Things to Watch When Devon Energy Reports Q4 Results – Motley Fool”, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The U.S. Shale Industry – One Tree Does Not Make A Forest – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Pioneer Natural Resources had 23 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $240 target in Wednesday, September 26 report. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 15. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Williams Capital Group. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Stephens. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 10 by Seaport Global. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Sunday, November 25 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Since December 18, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $545,905 activity. Another trade for 790 shares valued at $98,175 was made by CATES ANDREW F. on Wednesday, December 26. DOVE TIMOTHY L sold $644,080 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold PXD shares while 183 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 143.93 million shares or 2.83% less from 148.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company has market cap of $27.27 million. The firm offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It has a 45.96 P/E ratio. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents.

More notable recent 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “1347 Property Insurance Holdings: This 8.00% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on March 23, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” published on November 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “PIH Health Opens New Urgent Care Center in La Habra – GlobeNewswire” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A – Business Wire” with publication date: February 28, 2018.

Analysts await 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) to report earnings on March, 25. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. PIH’s profit will be $2.46M for 2.77 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -270.83% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 5.80% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 3,622 shares traded. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (PIH) has declined 34.15% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.15% the S&P500.