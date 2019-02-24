Cim Has Lowered Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stake; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Trimmed T (TMUS) Stake

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased T (TMUS) stake by 18.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 10,300 shares as T (TMUS)’s stock rose 0.26%. The Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 45,510 shares with $3.19 million value, down from 55,810 last quarter. T now has $62.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 2.52 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week; 01/05/2018 – On a call with investors T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert said the proposed merger with Sprint will open the door to quadruple play bundling; 27/04/2018 – Report on Business: T-Mobile and Sprint finalizing merger terms; 27/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: T-Mobile and Sprint are finalizing merger terms; 11/05/2018 – Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio); 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA TO PAY $40 MILLION CIVIL PENALTY TO RESOLVE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATION OVER RURAL CALL COMPLETION -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in; 15/03/2018 – T-Mobile Takes Flight, Sets Two World Records with Galaxy S9, S9+; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: LOOKING FORWARD TO SPENDING MORE DAYS IN DC

Cim Llc decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) stake by 10.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cim Llc analyzed 2,570 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)'s stock declined 2.86%. The Cim Llc holds 21,594 shares with $9.82 million value, down from 24,164 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc now has $16.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $600.22. About 280,358 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 51.49% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.18 in 2018Q2.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased Brink’s Co (NYSE:BCO) stake by 105,235 shares to 1.40M valued at $97.54M in 2018Q3. It also upped Tristate Capital Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) stake by 28,785 shares and now owns 272,647 shares. Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ:HBHC) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. T-Mobile US had 3 analyst reports since October 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 29 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, December 19.

Among 16 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 6 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 23 analyst reports since August 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, January 11 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, February 7 with “Underperform”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, October 1. RBC Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $510 target in Monday, October 22 report. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 16 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Maxim Group. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 7 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital given on Thursday, January 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q2.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $96.08 million activity. The insider Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $55.85 million. Shares for $4.34M were sold by Hartung Jack on Monday, February 11.