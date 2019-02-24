Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Reaches $86.12 52-Week High; Granahan Investment Management Boosted Its Osi Systems (OSIS) Stake

The stock of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) hit a new 52-week high and has $88.70 target or 3.00% above today’s $86.12 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $14.02B company. The 1-year high was reported on Feb, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $88.70 price target is reached, the company will be worth $420.60M more. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $86.12. About 573,889 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 7.05% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased Osi Systems (OSIS) stake by 4.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Granahan Investment Management Inc acquired 17,305 shares as Osi Systems (OSIS)’s stock declined 1.41%. The Granahan Investment Management Inc holds 371,866 shares with $28.38 million value, up from 354,561 last quarter. Osi Systems now has $1.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $89.57. About 158,465 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 14.41% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.50 TO $3.69; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.50 TO $3.69, EST. $3.53; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 83C; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Management Exits Position in OSI Systems; 20/04/2018 – DJ OSI Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSIS); 21/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 OSI SYSTEMS INC – PROGRAM DOES NOT HAVE AN EXPIRATION DAT; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.50-Adj EPS $3.69; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises Fiscal Yr 2018 Guidance

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.02 billion. It operates through five divisions: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. It has a 49.21 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares while 130 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 99.82 million shares or 0.27% more from 99.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 14,500 are owned by Moody Bancorp Trust Division. Savant Capital Limited Liability holds 5,365 shares. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated has 30,180 shares. The Connecticut-based Conning Inc has invested 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Sequoia Advsr Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 5,055 shares. Srb Corp reported 0.06% stake. Denali Advisors Llc accumulated 2,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 2,580 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas reported 0.05% stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth owns 8,034 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 25,255 shares. Smithfield owns 60 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Asset One Limited has 0.04% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs owns 13,532 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30,003 activity. $30,003 worth of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) shares were bought by Debbink Dirk J.

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased Resolute Energy stake by 14,510 shares to 189,645 valued at $7.17M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) stake by 123,578 shares and now owns 640,620 shares. Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was reduced too.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $11.70 million activity. 25,000 shares valued at $1.87 million were sold by CHOPRA DEEPAK on Monday, September 10. 20,000 OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) shares with value of $1.73 million were sold by SZE VICTOR S. $19,163 worth of stock was bought by Green James W on Tuesday, August 28. The insider GOOD STEVEN C sold 3,500 shares worth $304,500. 552 OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) shares with value of $39,494 were sold by Maginnis Malcolm Peter. EDRICK ALAN I also sold $2.88M worth of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) shares. Shares for $2.42M were sold by MEHRA AJAY on Monday, February 4.