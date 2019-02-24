Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) and Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Comparison side by side

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) and Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Financial Corporation 5.41B 2.59 287.00M 5.39 14.73 Amerisafe Inc. 378.02M 3.21 53.48M 3.43 18.37

Demonstrates Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Amerisafe Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Amerisafe Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Financial Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Cincinnati Financial Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Amerisafe Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Financial Corporation 5.30% 17% 6.3% Amerisafe Inc. 14.15% 12.1% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.71. Amerisafe Inc.’s 0.52 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

$2.12 per share with a dividend yield of 2.48% is the annual dividend that Cincinnati Financial Corporation pay. Meanhile, Amerisafe Inc.’s yearly dividend is $0.86 per share and 1.36% dividend yield.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cincinnati Financial Corporation and Amerisafe Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65% and 0% respectively. About 0.3% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Amerisafe Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cincinnati Financial Corporation -2.86% -1.72% 3.06% 12.56% 7.05% 5.9% Amerisafe Inc. -2.45% -3.06% -1.39% 3.63% 0.36% 2.29%

For the past year Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Amerisafe Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats Amerisafe Inc.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.