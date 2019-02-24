Cintas Corporation (CTAS) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) Comparing side by side

Both Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cintas Corporation 6.67B 3.20 927.82M 6.02 28.50 Spherix Incorporated N/A 25.42 4.76M -0.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cintas Corporation and Spherix Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cintas Corporation and Spherix Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cintas Corporation 13.91% 28% 11.7% Spherix Incorporated 0.00% -68.3% -52%

Risk and Volatility

Cintas Corporation’s 1.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Spherix Incorporated’s 123.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.23 beta.

Liquidity

3.1 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cintas Corporation. Its rival Spherix Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Cintas Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Spherix Incorporated.

Dividends

Cintas Corporation pays out a $2.05 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 1.01% dividend yield. Spherix Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

Cintas Corporation and Spherix Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cintas Corporation 1 1 4 2.67 Spherix Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Cintas Corporation’s downside potential is -4.70% at a $194.8 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cintas Corporation and Spherix Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.6% and 4%. Insiders held 1.5% of Cintas Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Spherix Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cintas Corporation -8.45% -5.44% -20.01% -9.96% 8.57% 10.08% Spherix Incorporated -3.55% -8.98% -22.23% -25.83% -38.38% -42.79%

For the past year Cintas Corporation had bullish trend while Spherix Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Cintas Corporation beats Spherix Incorporated on 11 of the 12 factors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly. It also offers first aid and safety services, and fire protection products and services. The company offers its products and services through its distribution network and local delivery routes, or local representatives to small service and manufacturing companies, as well as major corporations. Cintas Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.