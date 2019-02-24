Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Evermay Wealth Management Cut Position by $425,040; As Nippon Teleg & Tel Sponso (NTT) Market Value Were Volatile, World Asset Management Has Trimmed by $427,725 Its Position

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nippon Teleg & Tel Corp Sponso (NTT) by 15.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc sold 9,505 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 53,343 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.41 million, down from 62,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nippon Teleg & Tel Corp Sponso for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $42.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 27.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 8,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.16 million, down from 32,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 22.01M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Ttl Stock (ITOT) by 30,038 shares to 97,211 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Limited Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 45,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.62 million activity. The insider BURNS M MICHELE sold $209,025. Goeckeler David had sold 63,050 shares worth $3.00 million. $1.52 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by BHATT PRAT. Tan Irving had sold 68,308 shares worth $3.24 million. CHANDLER MARK D also sold $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, November 23. $1.20 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by WEST STEVEN M.