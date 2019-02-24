Citigroup (C) Holding Has Raised by Basswood Capital Management Llc; Cvs Health (CVS) Position Increased by Adams Asset Advisors Llc

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 3.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 16,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,379 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.40 million, up from 504,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 14.00 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/04/2018 – BENI STABILI SPA SOCIETA Dl INVESTIMENTO IMMOBILIARE QUOTATA BNSI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 11/04/2018 – Citigroup Inc expected to post earnings of $1.61 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup $Bmark 6NC5 Fxd-to-FRN, 6NC5 FRN, 2027 Tap; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Citigroup at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup’s 1Q Mixed on Trading Boost, Fixed-Income Miss (Video); 12/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $150

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 7.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 5,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,733 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.14 million, up from 84,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 20.18 million shares traded or 76.15% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH CORP CVS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 14,448 shares to 249,280 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 72,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,280 shares, and cut its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Berkshire Hathaway Is Consuming A Very Bitter Ketchup From Kraft Heinz – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Not Cheap Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Notches Weekly Gain; Record U.S. Output Threatens OPEC Cuts – Yahoo Finance” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jefferies Upgrades Citi (NYSE:C) To Buy, Sounds Optimistic Note On Latin American Business – Benzinga” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Analysts React To C.H. Robinson’s Q4 Results – Benzinga” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $922.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 7,719 shares to 112,218 shares, valued at $12.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,736 shares, and cut its stake in Cbl & Associates (NYSE:CBL).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $33.52 million activity. Roberts Jonathan C sold $5.01 million worth of stock. 14,229 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $1.17 million were sold by Brennan Troyen A. 25,159 shares were sold by Denton David M, worth $2.02 million on Thursday, November 29. Shares for $1.03 million were sold by Boratto Eva C. Bisaccia Lisa also sold $1.72 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, October 1. Hourican Kevin also sold $642,300 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

