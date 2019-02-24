Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Trimmed Sodastream International LTD Usd Shs (SODA) Holding; ORHUB (ORHB) Sellers Decreased By 94.08% Their Shorts

ORHUB INC (OTCMKTS:ORHB) had a decrease of 94.08% in short interest. ORHB’s SI was 1,000 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 94.08% from 16,900 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.0015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.17. About 21,522 shares traded. ORHub, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORHB) has 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased Sodastream International Ltd Usd Shs (SODA) stake by 94.01% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd analyzed 65,605 shares as Sodastream International Ltd Usd Shs (SODA)'s stock rose 0.77%. The Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 4,182 shares with $598,000 value, down from 69,787 last quarter. Sodastream International Ltd Usd Shs now has $ valuation. It closed at $143.68 lastly. It is up 99.69% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.69% the S&P500.

ORHub, Inc. provides surgical software focusing on real-time surgical data analytics. The company has market cap of $27.77 million. The company's suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry, hospitals, patients, the government, and medical device vendors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides a cloud software solution that captures information before, during, and after surgery.

