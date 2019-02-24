Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (CLSD) Analysts See $-0.56 EPS; Riverpoint Capital Management Lowered General Mls (GIS) Holding By $12.24 Million

Analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to report $-0.56 EPS on March, 13.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 13.85% from last quarter’s $-0.65 EPS. After having $-0.75 EPS previously, Clearside Biomedical, Inc.’s analysts see -25.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.49. About 1.08 million shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) has declined 76.77% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CLSD News: 14/03/2018 – CLEARSIDE SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – PATIENTS TREATED WITH CLS-TA ACHIEVED COMPARABLE VISION IMPROVEMENT WITH FEWER TREATMENTS; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS MET IN 6-MONTH TRIAL; 09/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical 1Q Rev $0.00; 17/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – CLSD: STAT SIG IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF TRIAL; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical: Patients Treated With CLS-TA Achieved Comparable Vision Improvement With Fewer Treatments; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical: Primary and Secondary Endpoints Met in 6-Mo Trial; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with

Riverpoint Capital Management Llc decreased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 81.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Riverpoint Capital Management Llc sold 291,407 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock declined 18.74%. The Riverpoint Capital Management Llc holds 66,145 shares with $2.84M value, down from 357,552 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $27.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 9.80 million shares traded or 61.14% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch

More notable recent Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 02/20/2019: RARE,IPCI,CLSD,ACET – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Immune Design and Community Health Systems among healthcare gainers; Clearside Biomedical leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DVN, LYG among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Cisco, Zendesk, Clearside Biomedical, Conn’s, NIC, and Commercial Vehicle Group Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Close Update: Stocks Close Higher as FOMC Confirms Dovish Pivot – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. The company has market cap of $47.72 million. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion ; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). It currently has negative earnings. The company's pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Mills backs prior guidance – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Food stocks crumble after gigantic Kraft Heinz writedown – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Kraft Heinz Stock Troubles Go Far Beyond Quarterly Estimate Miss – Investorplace.com” on February 23, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Better Consumer Staples Stock: Altria Or General Mills? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity. $347,376 worth of stock was sold by CLARK R KERRY on Friday, February 1.

Riverpoint Capital Management Llc increased Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 45,685 shares to 147,261 valued at $8.54 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 6,759 shares and now owns 303,970 shares. Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. General Mills had 3 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was reinitiated by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on March, 20. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GIS’s profit will be $411.76M for 16.88 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.82% negative EPS growth.