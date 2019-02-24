Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

This is a contrast between Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearside Biomedical Inc. N/A 867.56 77.67M -2.66 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 11.60M -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -142.5% -102.8% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -55.5% -51.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clearside Biomedical Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 10.7 and 10.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Clearside Biomedical Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 52.9% respectively. 0.3% are Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearside Biomedical Inc. -2.04% -34.25% -78.02% -84.98% -76.77% -79.43% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -20.46% -33.01% -39.07% -56.67% -36.7% -32.02%

For the past year Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.