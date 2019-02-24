Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 1.77M 8.22 4.35M -0.39 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 9.24M -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. -245.76% -734.3% -56.6% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -126.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.31 shows that Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 131.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

3.5 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. Its rival DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6% and 0.7%. Insiders owned 58.15% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.4% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. -4.28% 1.7% -1.65% -33.95% -28.69% -55.36% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.17% -23% -17.98% -46.31% -43.23% -55.67%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. was less bearish than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.