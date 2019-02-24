Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 1.77M 8.22 4.35M -0.39 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 89.84M 6.32 12.47M 0.19 52.02

Table 1 demonstrates Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs Inc. -245.76% -734.3% -56.6% ChemoCentryx Inc. 13.88% 32.2% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a beta of -0.31 and its 131.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, ChemoCentryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s potential upside is 55.69% and its consensus price target is $17.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares and 55.5% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares. 58.15% are Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cleveland BioLabs Inc. -4.28% 1.7% -1.65% -33.95% -28.69% -55.36% ChemoCentryx Inc. -0.1% -16.33% -9.75% -15.2% 69.59% 68.74%

For the past year Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has -55.36% weaker performance while ChemoCentryx Inc. has 68.74% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.