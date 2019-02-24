Coastline Trust Co Position in Facebook (FB) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined; As Adobe Systems (ADBE) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Hl Financial Services Has Lowered Its Stake

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 26.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 7,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.31M, down from 27,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 15.86 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users may be affected by privacy scandal; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers display their like for Facebook in spite of data leak; 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK LISTS JOB POSTINGS FOR POSITIONS ON THE TEAM; 11/04/2018 – Wednesday’s hearing stood in contrast to a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday, which frequently devolved into questions of basic Facebook functionality and business model; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WELCOME ANNOUNCEMENT BY FACEBOOK; 07/03/2018 – Georgia DOED: Facebook to invest $750 million in Stanton Springs data center; 29/03/2018 – ETSY INC – BOARD APPOINTED GARY BRIGGS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR FACEBOOK, TO CO’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5; 19/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks; 08/04/2018 – On Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will embark on a two-day marathon of testimony on Capitol Hill; 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends Canadian firm AggregatelQ over data scandal

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 8.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 2,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,048 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.22M, down from 25,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $258.9. About 2.01 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 45 insider sales for $202.56 million activity. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $9.13 million was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, September 11. 5,300 shares valued at $907,786 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, September 4. $6.33M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, September 11. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $509,438 worth of stock or 3,125 shares. $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, November 15. Taylor Susan J.S. sold $308,017 worth of stock.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $697.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,200 shares to 19,730 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx Inv Grd Corp Bon (LQD) by 8,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Exponential Tech Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great Lakes Ltd Com holds 0.23% or 50,818 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 566,792 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd has invested 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Llc invested in 22,546 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 1,609 are owned by West Coast Lc. Moreover, Bankshares Of America Corporation De has 0.39% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,100 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gvo Asset Limited holds 72,152 shares. New Jersey-based Seabridge Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 23,709 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt has 14,642 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guyasuta Investment Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kentucky Retirement owns 135,792 shares. Scholtz And Company Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,017 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,898 shares to 4,461 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 3,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Etf (IJR).

Since September 19, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 13 sales for $107.07 million activity. 2,955 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $665,998 were sold by Lewnes Ann. Another trade for 75 shares valued at $19,607 was made by Ricks David A on Monday, September 24. $34.32M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M. Another trade for 13,804 shares valued at $3.45M was sold by Morris Donna. THOMPSON MATTHEW also sold $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parkside Bankshares And Trust owns 942 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Howe & Rusling Incorporated has invested 0.82% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sands Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.19 million shares. Fund Evaluation Grp Inc Llc accumulated 10,252 shares. 109,780 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Sheets Smith Wealth holds 0.25% or 4,558 shares. Aspen Invest Mngmt holds 2,659 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Cahill Financial Advisors Incorporated owns 1,035 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, M&T Bank & Trust Corp has 0.12% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 2.43% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Palisade Capital Limited Liability Com Nj accumulated 3,700 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd has 0.12% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 80,350 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 907 shares.

