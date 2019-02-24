Coda Octopus Group Inc. (CODA) and Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) Comparison side by side

Since Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) and Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) are part of the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group Inc. 18.02M 3.99 4.99M 0.09 62.88 Kaman Corporation 1.85B 0.95 44.39M 1.90 28.46

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Kaman Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Coda Octopus Group Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Coda Octopus Group Inc. is presently more expensive than Kaman Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Coda Octopus Group Inc. and Kaman Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group Inc. 27.69% 6% 4.4% Kaman Corporation 2.40% 6.9% 3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Coda Octopus Group Inc. has a beta of 1.48 and its 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Kaman Corporation’s 0.71 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Coda Octopus Group Inc. are 5.4 and 4.1 respectively. Its competitor Kaman Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Coda Octopus Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kaman Corporation.

Dividends

Meanwhile, Kaman Corporation’s annual dividend is $0.8 per share and it also boasts of a 1.28% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Coda Octopus Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Coda Octopus Group Inc. and Kaman Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaman Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.5% of Coda Octopus Group Inc. shares and 95.8% of Kaman Corporation shares. About 26.5% of Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Kaman Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coda Octopus Group Inc. -1.05% -5.67% 41.09% 49.57% 12.03% 22.55% Kaman Corporation -4.7% -10.9% -16.42% -24.6% -7.69% -8.06%

For the past year Coda Octopus Group Inc. has 22.55% stronger performance while Kaman Corporation has -8.06% weaker performance.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications primarily in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software automating the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides CodaOctopus instruments for side scan sonar and sub-bottom profilers; and motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers 3D imaging products comprising Echoscope, a real-time 3D imaging sonar, which delivers high resolution 3D images of the underwater environment; Dimension, a real time 3D sonar for the ROV market that provides unparalleled real-time visualization for subsea vehicle applications; the underwater inspections system; and Echoscope C500 for ROV and autonomous underwater vehicle based applications, as well as for vessel deployments. Further, it offers engineering services to various clients in the subsea and defense markets; and custom design and manufacturing services to defense and nuclear industries, as well as rugged small-form-factor PCs, rugged touch screen computers, rugged chassis/enclosures, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. The company markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of CCM Holdings LLC.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two business segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services. This segment serves maintenance, repair, and overhaul customers; and original equipment manufacturer customers. The company's Aerospace segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision and miniature ball bearings; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft. This segment also provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries, as well as engineering design, analysis, and certification services; subcontracts helicopter work services; restoration, modification, and support services of its maritime helicopters; and manufactures and supports manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and other countries. Kaman Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.