Cognios Capital Has Lifted Facebook Class A (FB) Position By $2.55 Million; Pictet Asset Management LTD Decreased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake

Cognios Capital Llc increased Facebook Inc Class A (FB) stake by 127.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cognios Capital Llc acquired 15,567 shares as Facebook Inc Class A (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Cognios Capital Llc holds 27,734 shares with $4.56M value, up from 12,167 last quarter. Facebook Inc Class A now has $462.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 15.86M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – INCREASE IN SHARE REPURCHASE IS INCREMENTAL TO ORIGINAL AUTHORIZATION; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Friend charged with assault in viral Facebook Live shooting; 22/03/2018 – Israel Opens Probe Into Facebook on Possible Privacy Breach; 09/04/2018 – Kevin Roose: Scoop: Mark Zuckerberg personally emailed activists in Myanmar last week, after they accused him of inaction; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA AG – ATTORNEY GENERAL XAVIER BECERRA, JOINING A BIPARTISAN COALITION OF 37 ATTORNEYS GENERAL, SENT LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG; 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: DELETED DATA AFTER FACEBOOK CONTACTED US; 15/05/2018 – FB: DOESN’T BELIEVE TIME IS BEST METRIC FOR EFFECTIVE POLICING; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK SHOWED WILLINGNESS TO BE MORE TRANSPARENT ABOUT THE ALGORITHMS IT USES TO CONNECT USERS; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS TARGETED ADS REVIEW IS ONGOING

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 1.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 11,589 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 939,421 shares with $249.92 million value, down from 951,010 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $256.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $267.11. About 3.19M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 45 selling transactions for $202.56 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl sold $9.66M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, August 29. Another trade for 2,268 shares valued at $308,017 was sold by Taylor Susan J.S.. Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $116,250. $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $509,438 worth of stock or 3,125 shares. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $671,777 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, November 15. $5.45M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Facebook had 27 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 31. Canaccord Genuity maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by Bank of America. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $161 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, January 31 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, December 20 the stock rating was maintained by Tigress Financial with “Buy”. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Cognios Capital Llc decreased Tapestry Inc stake by 19,184 shares to 36,374 valued at $1.83M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) stake by 9,950 shares and now owns 41,291 shares. Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) stake by 116,519 shares to 433,170 valued at $23.24M in 2018Q3. It also upped Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) stake by 101,500 shares and now owns 185,736 shares. Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) was raised too.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 insider sales for $31.69 million activity. On Thursday, September 13 BURKE RICHARD T sold $2.65M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 10,000 shares. HOOPER MICHELE J sold $1.32 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Thursday, September 13. Nelson Steven H also sold $2.16 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.33M was sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. WILENSKY GAIL R sold $1.65M worth of stock or 5,880 shares. Shares for $44,796 were sold by Shine Kenneth Irwin on Friday, November 9.

Among 10 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 14 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 17 report. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, December 17. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $320 target in Wednesday, October 17 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 3 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $280 target in Friday, October 12 report. Raymond James maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Monday, September 24 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, November 26. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 10. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, September 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q2.

