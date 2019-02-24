CohBar Inc. (CWBR) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Comparison side by side

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar Inc. N/A 0.00 14.35M -0.35 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 13.17M -1.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CohBar Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CohBar Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar Inc. 0.00% -96.8% -80.6% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -49.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CohBar Inc. are 33.2 and 33.2. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. CohBar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CohBar Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 1.6%. About 4.5% of CohBar Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 50.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CohBar Inc. -12.47% -9.37% -24.31% -61.17% -22.17% -27.97% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.84% -22.7% -23.57% -59.36% -77.8% -71.32%

For the past year CohBar Inc. has stronger performance than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.