Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) and Endocyte Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Endocyte Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherus BioSciences Inc. N/A 0.00 195.81M -3.13 0.00 Endocyte Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Endocyte Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% -741.7% -126.2% Endocyte Inc. 0.00% -21.2% -20.5%

Volatility & Risk

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s 3.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 265.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Endocyte Inc.’s 92.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Coherus BioSciences Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor Endocyte Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 and its Quick Ratio is 45.8. Endocyte Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Coherus BioSciences Inc. and Endocyte Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Endocyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 89.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.7% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.7% of Endocyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Endocyte Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Coherus BioSciences Inc. -10.04% -20.27% -44.41% -37.81% 17.75% 13.07% Endocyte Inc. 0.93% 0.8% 26.26% 67.72% 398.95% 457.24%

For the past year Coherus BioSciences Inc. has weaker performance than Endocyte Inc.

Summary

Endocyte Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Endocyte, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The companyÂ’s products in pre-clinical development include EC2629, a folate receptor-targeted SMDC for use in treating cancer; EC2319 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EC0371 for treating polycystic kidney disease; and SMDC bi-specific adaptor chimeric antigen receptor T-cell for the treatment of immunotherapy in cancer. Endocyte, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Purdue Research Foundation; Master License Agreement with Purdue Research Foundation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Research GmbH; and Nihon Medi-Physic Co., LTD. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.