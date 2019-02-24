Columbia Partners Investment Management Increased Its Hubspot (HUBS) Stake; Lsv Asset Management Lifted Voya Financial (VOYA) Position By $4.37 Million

Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management increased Hubspot Inc (HUBS) stake by 43.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management acquired 12,912 shares as Hubspot Inc (HUBS)’s stock declined 14.71%. The Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management holds 42,292 shares with $6.38M value, up from 29,380 last quarter. Hubspot Inc now has $6.95B valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 563,766 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 59.29% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 23/04/2018 – HubSpot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.7% Position in HubSpot; 19/04/2018 – lnsycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta lntegrator; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2017-RB1; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot; 08/05/2018 – HubSpot to Open New Latin Amer Headquarters in Bogota, Colombia; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65

Lsv Asset Management increased Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) stake by 3.43% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lsv Asset Management acquired 89,162 shares as Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)’s stock declined 12.55%. The Lsv Asset Management holds 2.69 million shares with $133.48 million value, up from 2.60 million last quarter. Voya Financial Inc. now has $7.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.95. About 1.08 million shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has declined 4.53% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 28 investors sold HUBS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 36.40 million shares or 2.00% less from 37.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 1,664 shares. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) or 16 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.08% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Sei Invests stated it has 19,042 shares. Primecap Mgmt Communication Ca stated it has 500,250 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Cibc Asset Management Incorporated invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Crow Point Ltd Co stated it has 7,226 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation has 20,360 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 3,837 shares. Regions Corp invested in 0% or 210 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Clinton Grp Inc reported 1,748 shares. 219,575 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc.

Columbia Partners Llc Investment Management decreased Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 7,844 shares to 11,134 valued at $1.77M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) stake by 6,235 shares and now owns 61,704 shares. Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was reduced too.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 25 sales for $23.82 million activity. $164,419 worth of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) shares were sold by Madeley Hunter. On Thursday, November 1 the insider Kelleher John P. sold $71,603. Halligan Brian sold 25,000 shares worth $3.73 million. Gill Ronald S sold $689,880 worth of stock or 4,133 shares. 21,764 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) shares with value of $3.29 million were sold by NORRINGTON LORRIE M. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $3.99 million was made by Sherman J Donald on Friday, September 14. Shah Dharmesh had sold 27,000 shares worth $3.39 million on Thursday, November 15.

Among 9 analysts covering HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. HubSpot had 14 analyst reports since September 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by Raymond James. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. RBC Capital Markets maintained HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) on Thursday, November 8 with “Sector Perform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) earned “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, January 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, September 6. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 8 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 23 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, September 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, February 13 with “Outperform”.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $74,175 activity. TRIPODI JOSEPH V had bought 1,500 shares worth $74,175 on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 4 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Voya Financial had 5 analyst reports since October 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Tuesday, January 8. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 2 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 31. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight”.