Columbus Circle Investors Has Raised Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding By $6.49 Million; Tiger Eye Capital Cut By $1.34 Million Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 23.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 8,416 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 9.28%. The Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 27,996 shares with $4.45 million value, down from 36,412 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $123.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $161.31. About 4.18M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE

Columbus Circle Investors increased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 22.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Columbus Circle Investors acquired 170,745 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock rose 0.86%. The Columbus Circle Investors holds 914,641 shares with $35.21M value, up from 743,896 last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $56.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 9.32M shares traded or 26.08% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 44.37% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Securus Medical Group; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – GERMAN COURT OF APPEAL TO HAVE HEARING IN MAY, JUNE THIS YEAR ABOUT CO’S PATENTS ‘254, ‘766 THAT EDWARDS WAS FOUND TO INFRINGE; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Transaction to Be Immaterial to EPS, Adj EPS; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 35C; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF NVISION MEDICAL; 21/05/2018 – boston scientific corporation | ultra ice plus – pi 9 mhz peripheral ima | K181042 | 05/17/2018 |

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BSX shares while 189 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.24% less from 1.21 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 837,837 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 2.25 million shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 5,985 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 242,598 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.31% or 111,000 shares. Dupont Capital accumulated 152,137 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisors Ltd has 0.02% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Sit Assoc owns 144,660 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments owns 312,171 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can invested 0.08% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Wealthfront Corp holds 0.01% or 33,382 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Pura Vida Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 252,925 shares stake. Nuwave Management Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Nbw Ltd Liability Corporation holds 122,906 shares.

Columbus Circle Investors decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 15,053 shares to 208,772 valued at $40.24 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Mcbc Hldgs Inc stake by 45,812 shares and now owns 103,719 shares. Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) was reduced too.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 24 sales for $22.23 million activity. $54,965 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) shares were sold by Carruthers Wendy. Pierce David A had sold 5,000 shares worth $190,750 on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 116,666 shares valued at $4.24M was sold by Mahoney Michael F. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $379,994 was sold by Wang Xin Warren. Sorenson John Bradley sold $358,607 worth of stock. 23,458 shares were sold by Nanavaty Maulik, worth $874,446. Shares for $879,886 were sold by Thepaut Eric Francis Yves.

Among 9 analysts covering Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific had 9 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 4, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. Argus Research maintained the shares of BSX in report on Friday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) on Monday, September 17 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $48 target in Tuesday, October 2 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, October 25. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, September 4 with “Strong Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Birch Hill Inv Ltd Liability Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Numerixs Inv Incorporated reported 1,200 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc reported 830,576 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 29,831 shares. Bp Public stated it has 0.74% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Middleton Inc Ma owns 108,806 shares for 2.7% of their portfolio. Iberiabank reported 0.37% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Old Bank & Trust In reported 0.62% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bluestein R H has invested 2.67% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tokio Marine Asset Communication Ltd stated it has 85,259 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,388 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.41% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 1.41M shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 0.27% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,468 shares. De Burlo holds 4.13% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 138,400 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs Management has 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Since August 25, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 175 selling transactions for $215.38 million activity. Benioff Marc sold $1.48M worth of stock. The insider Hawkins Mark J sold 1,089 shares worth $133,517. On Monday, December 17 Weaver Amy E sold $656,788 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 4,889 shares. $246,629 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Tuesday, November 20. On Monday, September 24 Conway Craig sold $58,605 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 378 shares. 543 shares valued at $82,283 were sold by Robbins Cynthia G. on Saturday, August 25. 21,615 shares valued at $3.27 million were sold by Dayon Alexandre on Saturday, August 25.

Among 19 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com had 22 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 7 by Pivotal Research. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 30 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Wednesday, November 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 30 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, September 27. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, September 28 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, November 28 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 30 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 30 with “Strong Buy”.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.95 million for 175.34 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.54% negative EPS growth.