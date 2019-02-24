Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE) Holding Has Boosted by Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 125.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 303,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 545,084 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $89.81 million, up from 241,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.61B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.92. About 16.18M shares traded or 1.27% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE) by 12.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 50,208 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 466,378 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.13M, up from 416,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Energy Transfer Equity LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock 1.52% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ETE News: 15/03/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER REPORTS A NEW GULF COAST ETHANE EXPORT FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – ETP CEO: IF CO. GOES FOR SIMPLIFICATION, ETE WOULD ACQUIRE ETP; 03/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA PUC SAYS ALLOWS ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS SUNOCO MARINER EAST 1 NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS PIPELINE TO RESTART; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS LP ETP.N – QTRLY SHR $0.24; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 26/04/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 07/05/2018 – West Virginia allows ETP to resume work on Rover natgas pipeline; 26/04/2018 – Energy Transfer Equity Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 02/04/2018 – Sunoco LP Completes Its Conversion of West Texas Retail Sites to Commission Agent Model; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 170,200 shares to 6,165 shares, valued at $980,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 260,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AOM) by 28,189 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $72.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (URTH) by 8,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,185 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.39, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold ETE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 485.42 million shares or 1.82% more from 476.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. En (NYSEAMERICAN:ETE) for 1,520 shares. Assetmark reported 1,650 shares stake. Whitnell Co owns 10,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 554,625 were reported by Texas Yale. The Pennsylvania-based Guyasuta Invest Advisors has invested 0.04% in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. En (NYSEAMERICAN:ETE). Hightower Limited Com invested in 311,873 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2,187 shares. 8.12 million were reported by Natixis. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Co stated it has 19,200 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Susquehanna International Llp has 0.01% invested in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. En (NYSEAMERICAN:ETE) for 1.76M shares. Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability holds 28,000 shares. Synovus Financial owns 2,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 80,371 shares. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh has invested 0.11% in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. En (NYSEAMERICAN:ETE). The New York-based Qci Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. En (NYSEAMERICAN:ETE).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $17.43 million activity. On Monday, December 24 the insider Long Thomas E bought $295,166. WARREN KELCY L bought $14.93 million worth of stock.