Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Price Rose While Raymond James Trust Increased Stake by $541,485; Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holder United Asset Strategies Has Boosted Its Stake by $693,804

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 44.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 9,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,569 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.26 million, up from 20,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $68.55. About 2.35 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 4.91% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR)

Raymond James Trust increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 4.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust bought 15,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 342,332 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.12M, up from 326,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 20.38M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT 25-DAY PHASE 1 ANTITRUST REVIEW FOR SKY; 25/04/2018 – Holly Menino: #BREAKING: US media company Comcast launches $30 billion bid for Sky in move that threatens rival Murdoch bid; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – SAYS HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 09/03/2018 – Daily Mail: EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 08/05/2018 – DISH – CHAIRMAN ERGEN SAYS COMCAST SEEING VALUE IN CONTENT, STUDIOS, DISTRIBUTION IN UK ‘PROBABLY A POSITIVE SIGN’ FOR INDUSTRY – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is 16% Premium to 21CF Offer of GBP10.75 for Each Sky Share; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $424.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10,066 shares to 2,761 shares, valued at $414,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 6,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,581 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.18 million activity. MONSER EDWARD L had sold 60,000 shares worth $4.57M.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.18 million activity. MONSER EDWARD L had sold 60,000 shares worth $4.57M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q2.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S.A. Sponsored Adrs (NYSE:TOT) by 4,937 shares to 83,942 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,720 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $11.13 million activity. 275,746 shares valued at $10.21 million were sold by COHEN DAVID L on Tuesday, February 5. $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was sold by Murdock Daniel C. on Thursday, January 24. BACON KENNETH J sold 7,636 shares worth $282,799.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $11.13 million activity. 275,746 shares valued at $10.21 million were sold by COHEN DAVID L on Tuesday, February 5. $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was sold by Murdock Daniel C. on Thursday, January 24. BACON KENNETH J sold 7,636 shares worth $282,799.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2.