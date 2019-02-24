Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Cut Enbridge (ENB) Position By $183.81 Million; PARKS AMERICA (PRKA) Shorts Down By 68.84%

PARKS AMERICA INC (OTCMKTS:PRKA) had a decrease of 68.84% in short interest. PRKA’s SI was 4,300 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 68.84% from 13,800 shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 2 days are for PARKS AMERICA INC (OTCMKTS:PRKA)’s short sellers to cover PRKA’s short positions. The stock increased 4.71% or $0.008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.178. About 3,600 shares traded. Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) has 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 64.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 5.74M shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 6.96%. The Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 3.15M shares with $102.77 million value, down from 8.89M last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $74.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 3.89M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enbridge starts full service for $1.5B Valley Crossing Pipeline – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Deeper Look Into Enbridge’s Power And Utilities Business – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “What to Watch When TransCanada Reports Q4 Results – The Motley Fool” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “5 TSX Stocks That Are Absolutely Soaring to Start 2019! – The Motley Fool Canada” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66, Kinder Morgan announce open season for Gray Oak Pipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia increased Varex Imaging Corp stake by 406,415 shares to 1.22M valued at $34.94M in 2018Q3. It also upped General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 34,600 shares and now owns 622,223 shares. Apple Hospitality Reit Inc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Enbridge had 3 analyst reports since September 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Tuesday, November 6. As per Monday, September 24, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 18 report.

More news for Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Parks! America: Obscure Safari Operator Worth Double Its Current Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Parks! America: Theme Park Turnaround Trading 4.2x EV/EBITDA; Management Buying Shares – Seeking Alpha” and published on April 04, 2017 is yet another important article.

Parks! America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.32 million. It owns and operates two Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; and Strafford, Missouri. It has a 11.87 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Great American Family Parks, Inc. and changed its name to Parks! America, Inc. in June 2008.