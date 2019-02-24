Community Bank Lowered Stake in Coca Cola Company (KO) by $508,300 as Valuation Rose; As Raytheon Company (RTN) Share Price Declined, Vantage Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding

Community Bank decreased its stake in Coca Cola Company (KO) by 8.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 11,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 125,523 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.80 million, down from 136,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Coca Cola Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 24.73 million shares traded or 55.54% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX

Vantage Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 7.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,785 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.57M, up from 29,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $186.61. About 1.17 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va owns 73,514 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Omers Administration stated it has 47,700 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Amer Century Cos Inc holds 601,409 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Brinker Incorporated holds 0.19% or 25,266 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.22% or 35,955 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Prudential invested in 0.32% or 1.05 million shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 27,900 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Macroview Inv Management Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 148 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Missouri-based Monetary Mngmt Gru has invested 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Winfield Associate Inc has invested 1.69% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Brookstone Capital Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Walleye Trading Lc reported 6,844 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Vantage Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $916.05 million and $476.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq 100 Powershares Etf by 1,946 shares to 6,301 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe (EFA) by 244,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,756 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $6.50 million activity. The insider Lawrence Taylor W sold 3,299 shares worth $657,854. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Wood Michael J.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Assets Mgmt Ltd invested in 135,060 shares. 25,113 were reported by Asset Strategies. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 49,288 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. The California-based Wealthfront Corp has invested 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Oregon-based Pioneer Tru National Bank N A Or has invested 0.71% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sabal Co has invested 0.24% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wendell David Assoc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 221,653 shares. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Limited Company has 0.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 14,112 shares. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.53% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability holds 13,679 shares. Donaldson Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 0.56% or 64,676 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd has 0.16% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 8,645 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 5,425 shares. Prospector Prtn Limited Co reported 0.6% stake.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $20.97 million activity. On Friday, November 9 the insider MARK LARRY M sold $3.74 million. 15,100 shares were sold by MANN JENNIFER K, worth $761,040 on Monday, November 19. Shares for $1.06 million were sold by Perez Beatriz R on Friday, February 1. LONG ROBERT EDWARD had sold 15,000 shares worth $729,768. The insider DINKINS JAMES L sold 8,754 shares worth $411,000. $2.63M worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by CRESPO FRANCISCO on Monday, November 5.