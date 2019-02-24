Comparing of Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 12.17M 26.04 35.30M -3.01 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 18.20M -0.66 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. -290.06% 0% 0% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. is 19.4 while its Current Ratio is 19.4. Meanwhile, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Albireo Pharma Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83% and 0.4% respectively. 0.5% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -4.16% -8.75% -23.37% -22.26% 1.77% -0.98% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -4.58% 19.14% 0% 0% 0% 30.43%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.