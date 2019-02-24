Comparing of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial Inc. 12.92B 1.46 2.10B 13.47 8.35 MFS California Municipal Fund 2.53M 12.34 N/A 0.16 63.73

Demonstrates Ameriprise Financial Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. MFS California Municipal Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ameriprise Financial Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Ameriprise Financial Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than MFS California Municipal Fund, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ameriprise Financial Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial Inc. 16.25% 30.1% 1.2% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

The annual dividend that Ameriprise Financial Inc. pay is $3.53 per share with a dividend yield of 2.68%. MFS California Municipal Fund also pays out annual dividends at $0.47 per share and at a 4.24% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Ameriprise Financial Inc. has a consensus price target of $157, and a 16.39% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ameriprise Financial Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors at 86.4% and 37.81% respectively. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 43.55% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameriprise Financial Inc. -13.33% -13.21% -21.45% -23.74% -32.9% -33.64% MFS California Municipal Fund 1.21% 1.61% -2.19% -2.99% -14.37% -12.51%

For the past year Ameriprise Financial Inc. was more bearish than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats MFS California Municipal Fund.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.